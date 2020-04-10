Science at Cal at Home – Activities

Podcasts, articles, book selections from the Science at Cal @Home newsletter.
April 9 – Art + Science
Bernie Peyton is a wildlife biologist and origami artist who uses his art to raise awareness for environmental and conservation causes. He is a passionate activist, artist, and teacher. “I am encouraged that origami has a bright place in that future, as a reliever of stress, a means to means to create understanding between cultures, and as a catalyst for solutions such as foldable cheap housing. When I teach a simple origami figure I am also teaching a creative way to think and solve problems. Designing something out of a single uncut square has taught me how to think outside the box and greatly contributed to my ability to ask better research questions as a scientist. Just maybe someone I have introduced to origami will take that knowledge to make a positive difference. ” Download diagrams for folding some of his animal designs berniepeyton.comOrigami with Bernie Peyton
oloring pages and download a free PDF of ColorMePhD Volume 1 to learn about real research projects by fabulous emerging scientists! “Hi! My name is (Dr!) Julie Rorrer and I recently graduated with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from UC Berkeley. … After publishing my first scientific paper, I was motivated by my love of art, science, and teaching to create a drawing of my research to explain what I do to the non-scientific community, especially to the young students I volunteered with through the CRS Bay Area Scientists in Schools ( BASIS ) program and to the young women we reach out to through the Expanding Your Horizons program.” Download free STEM coloring pages ColorMePhD.orgColorme Ph.D. Color Me Ph.D . is a free resource for students, educators, scientists, and members of the community of all ages to engage in current PhD level research in science and engineering. Each coloring page contains original art developed by PhD student researchers, and is accompanied by a description of the PhD work, summarizing recent scientific publications in words for a general audience. Explore c