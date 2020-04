Science at Cal at Home – Activities

Color Me Ph.D . is a free resource for students, educators, scientists, and members of the community of all ages to engage in current PhD level research in science and engineering. Each coloring page contains original art developed by PhD student researchers, and is accompanied by a description of the PhD work, summarizing recent scientific publications in words for a general audience. Explore c oloring pages and download a free PDF of ColorMePhD Volume 1 to learn about real research projects by fabulous emerging scientists! “Hi! My name is (Dr!) Julie Rorrer and I recently graduated with a PhD in Chemical Engineering from UC Berkeley. … After publishing my first scientific paper, I was motivated by my love of art, science, and teaching to create a drawing of my research to explain what I do to the non-scientific community, especially to the young students I volunteered with through the CRS Bay Area Scientists in Schools ( BASIS ) program and to the young women we reach out to through the Expanding Your Horizons program.” Download free STEM coloring pages ColorMePhD.org